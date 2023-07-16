Steph Curry Nails Walk-Off Eagle Putt To Win American Century Championship, But Controversy Taints The Dramatic Victory

Videos by OutKick

Steph Curry is the 2023 American Century Championship winner. And he won the celebrity golf tournament in extremely dramatic fashion. Trailing going into the final hole of the tournament, Curry sank a long-eagle putt to capture victory. But just minutes before, a major controversy took place.

Curry entered the final round with 50 points. The American Century uses modified-Stableford scoring instead of the traditional stroke-play format. He led former tennis player — and 2020 American Century Champion — Mardy Fish.

Steph Curry wins the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament, with an eagle on the final hole and some help from a fan. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Part of the reason Curry had that lead was an incredible ace during Saturday’s second round.

But Fish came out firing Sunday, making five birdies in his first 10 holes. He took the lead and held a three-point lead heading into the final hole.

RELATED: AARON RODGERS BESTS TONY ROMO AT AMERICAN CENTURY CHAMPIONSHIP FOR TOP SCORE AMONG FOOTBALL PLAYERS

That’s when the controversy hit. The players headed to the 18th hole — 54th of the tournament — a short par-5 that’s reachable in two shots.

Fish stepped up to the tee, driver in hand. Just as he was about to make contact with his ball, a spectator screamed. Fish shanked his ball into the trees.

The fan clearly did it on purpose, likely to aid Steph Curry’s quest for victory.

Fish was forced to punch out and then try to make his way from there. It cost him at least one shot.

Steph Curry benefits from idiot spectator at celebrity golf tournament, the American Century Championship

Curry, meanwhile, hit a good tee shot. Then, he hit his second shot to about 20 feet from the hole.

Fish made par, meaning that Curry needed to make his putt to win the event. And he did just that.

STEPH CURRY WINS THE @ACChampionship WITH A EAGLE ON 18! 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/OH8alOhYMn — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 16, 2023

Had he missed, birdie would not have been good enough and Fish would have been the champion.

However, if Fish had made birdie and Curry made eagle, the two men would have faced a playoff to decide the tournament.

And with Fish’s approach game, that was very possible.

But because Fish never got a real shot to make that birdie, Curry won the event.

Stephen Curry is the first active athlete to win the tournament since 2000. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Ci3LN67O0O — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 16, 2023

“I’ve always dreamt of a situation like this.”



Steph Curry speaks after winning his first @ACChampionship trophy. pic.twitter.com/UGpB5CKlS5 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 16, 2023

Look, Steph Curry absolutely deserved to win. Making an eagle on the final hole, including a 20-foot putt, is the stuff all golfers dream about.

But that spectator possibly robbed everyone of a playoff between Fish and Curry.

And that’s a shame.