Aaron Rodgers Bests Tony Romo At American Century Championship For Top Score Among Football Players

Each year, the American Century Championship pits celebrities and athletes against one another for a golf tournament. Don’t let all the fun fool you — these players want to win. Tony Romo is a three-time champion, including last year. But he didn’t repeat this year. In fact, he wasn’t even the best NFL/former NFL finisher. That goes to new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is an avid golfer himself. However, he doesn’t have the time to dedicate to the game that Romo does since he’s still playing in the NFL.

Nevertheless, Rodgers managed to outplay the three-time American Century champion with FIVE birdies during Sunday’s third and final round.

The American Century Championship uses Stableford scoring rather than traditional stroke play. Rodgers shot 71 on the par-72 course at Edgewood Tahoe’s South Course and scored 24 points. That gave him a three-round total of 56 points.

Aaron Rodgers outplayed Tony Romo at the American Century Championship, earning the best score among all NFL and former NFL players. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

Romo, meanwhile, did not break par in any of his three rounds. He started with a 76 and then followed with back-to-back 74s. He ultimately finished with 51 points. That’s well below the 62 points he scored last year to capture the tournament in a playoff over Mark Mulder and Joe Ravelski.

During back-to-back American Century Championship victories in 2018 and 2019, Romo scored 71 points in each.

This year, though, Rodgers holds the title of the top NFLer in the tournament. John Elway finished one point behind Romo for third in that group. Marshall Faulk and Adam Thielen tied for fourth with 43 points.

It seems that Aaron Rodgers is quite relaxed. At least enough to show out at a celebrity golf tournament. That’s good news for the New York Jets and their fans who are expecting big things from Rodgers and the team this season.

If this season doesn’t go well, at least Rodgers has a fallback plan. He can always start training for the PGA Tour.

And if that doesn’t work, he’s got 11 years to try and make it on the PGA Champions Tour.