Following Recent Stefon Diggs Drama, Bills Release Video Of WR Hugging Josh Allen

There always seems to be drama surrounding Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He forced his way out of Minnesota and the Vikings traded him to the Bills. Things went well for him and quarterback Josh Allen in the beginning.

But, like in Minnesota, Diggs has grown weary of his time in Buffalo. The Bills have failed to win the AFC in any of his first three seasons, despite lofty expectations. This year, Buffalo is just 5-5 through ten games with a difficult schedule the rest of the way.

Betting odds have the Bills around +200 to make the playoffs this season, which gives them implied odds of just 33% to make the postseason. That’s not ideal for a team with yearly Super Bowl aspirations.

As has been the case for the past couple of disappointing finishes, Diggs has shown frustration with the team and with Josh Allen.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills shakes hands with teammate Stefon Diggs prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

After Monday night’s loss against the Denver Broncos, Diggs’ brother — Trevon, a Dallas Cowboys cornerback — added even more fuel to the fire. The younger Diggs posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Man 14 gotta get up out of there.”

The reference to 14 is clearly his brother, Stefon, who wears that number for Buffalo.

UPDATE: Diggs addressed his brother’s tweet during media availability on Thursday…

Stefon Diggs on his brother's tweets: "I'm not responsible for how other people feel."



"If you want know how he feels, you have to take it up with him." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 16, 2023

The Bills are used to trying to put out fires surrounding their star receiver and they took another stab at it on Thursday. Obviously, Diggs can’t go anywhere this season. The NFL trade deadline passed and the isn’t releasing one of their best players.

So, their social media team wants us all to know that everything is good.

Funny that they refer to Allen and Diggs as “brothers.” This post comes three days after his actual brother posted that Stefon Diggs needs to leave Buffalo. Hmm.

Nothing to see here, right?