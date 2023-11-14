Trevon Diggs Calls For Brother Stefon To Take The Easy Way Out And Leave Buffalo After Bills’ Loss To Broncos

Videos by OutKick

The Buffalo Bills fell to 5-5 on the season after losing at home to the Denver Broncos 24-22 on Monday night. Following the loss, and after witnessing Stefon Diggs post season lows in receptions and targets, his brother, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, sent the very clear message that he thinks Stefon needs to get out of Buffalo.

Trevon couldn’t have been more to the point, posting the message “Man 14 gotta get up out of there” to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. His plea for his brother to make a run for it has picked up over 2.6 million views overnight.

Stefon Diggs hauled in just three passes against the Broncos for 34 yards and did not find the endzone. On top of that, he and the rest of his Buffalo teammates had to witness the team’s coaching staff forget how to count on the final play of the game.

The Broncos missed their first game-winning field goal attempt with seven seconds left on the clock, but the Bills were flagged for having too many men on the field. Denver’s Will Lutz didn’t miss the second attempt and drilled the 36-yard game-winner to officially turn Highmark Stadium into a house on fire.

Stefon Diggs Needs To Leave The Bills, According To Brother Trevon. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Stefon Diggs Has A History Of Dramatic Exits

While the Bills very clearly have an uphill battle to climb if they even want to make the playoffs, their season is far from over. Trevon Diggs tweeting that his brother needs to get out of town shows how the age of battling through adversity and trying to get out of the mud with your team is all but over. It’s worth noting the team Trevon wouldn’t mind Stefon quitting on signed him to a $96 million contract.

Trevon telling Stefon to leave Buffalo comes as no surprise at all, this is how the wide receiver operates. He complained his way out of Minnesota to get dealt to the Bills in 2020. Stefon also bolted from mandatory minicamp this offseason after some sort of drama unfolded inside the team’s facility.

Trevon wants what is best for his older brother, but pleading that he needs to leave the team with seven games left in the season is nothing short of ridiculous, but then again, it’s all this ridiculous that makes the NFL what it is.