Buffalo Bills Lose Game On Crazy Sequence, Damar Hamlin Cheered In Return, Denver Broncos Get Gritty Win

Videos by OutKick

The Buffalo Bills faced their get-right matchup against the Broncos and left looking worse.

Costly mistakes throughout the game and another dud performance from Josh Allen sunk the Bills against a surprisingly surging Sean Payton-led Denver Broncos.

The Broncos’ effort in the 24-22 win proved impressive. But the Bills dropping a must-win game in primetime dominated the post-game conversation. Buffalo appeared out of focus from the first snap of the game to the fourth quarter.

Bills starting running back James Cook bobbled a snap on the game’s first play and turned the ball over in Buffalo territory.

Despite their unfocused play, Buffalo remained in the game solely due to Denver’s equally sloppy offense.

The Broncos continually started drives in Buffalo’s territory but failed to capitalize. Denver also missed two extra-point attempts to stay less than a field-goal lead ahead for most of the game.

Denver’s offense collectively sputtered throughout the evening. Concurrently, Russell Wilson led a spectacular performance, escaping pressure all night and making several jaw-dropping completions.

Wilson completed 24-of-29 for 194 yards and two passing touchdowns. He added nine carries for 30 yards on the ground. The Broncos QB faced more of a pass rush than Josh Allen and out-performed the Bills QB. Wilson was sacked four times. The Broncos didn’t sack Josh Allen once.

“Unless you’re watching [Wilson] tonight, you won’t appreciate what he’s doing,” Troy Aikman said on Russ’ final drive of the game. “He made the plays he needed to make to win the game.

The game proved tight until the game’s final five minutes when Denver and Buffalo traded the lead with back-to-back go-ahead drives.

Bills RB James Cook redeemed himself with a bully performance on the Bills’ final offensive drive of the game — picking up chunk yardage and killing the clock against a six-point deficit. He picked up 69 yards on five carries on the go-ahead drive, capped by a Josh Allen six-yard TD rush.

Buffalo assumed a 22-21 lead with roughly 90 seconds left in the game.

To add to the dramatic Broncos’ final drive, Bills safety Damar Hamlin stepped in to play crucial reps.

Hamlin received massive applause after a tackle on Bills tight end Adam Trautman.

Denver’s offense pushed for field-goal distance with less than a minute left. Then, Bills cornerback Taron Johnson received a defensive pass interference on Jerry Jeudy.

Taron Johnson called for the PI pic.twitter.com/AgxTpUNOFU — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 14, 2023

Johnson shouted, “That’s bulls**t,” at referees for the defensive P.I.

Russell Wilson underthrew the ball as he evaded a blitz, and the penalty set the Broncos up in field goal territory.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Will Lutz drove the 41-yard field goal and missed …

But more laundry appeared on the field, and the Bills were called for a 12-men on-the-field penalty, giving Lutz a second chance from 36 yards.

WILL LUTZ MISSED THE FIELD GOAL BUT THERE WERE 12 MEN ON THE FIELD 😱 #DENvsBUF pic.twitter.com/GOWZYCxFzN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 14, 2023

Lutz delivered, nailing the field goal and giving the Broncos a tough win.

Josh Allen finished with 177 passing yards (15-of-26) for one touchdown and two interceptions. One turnover bounced off wideout Gabe Davis and into Justin Simmons’ chest.

Allen turned the ball over in his sixth straight game of the year. He also had a botched hand-off to James Cook. Allen now leads the league with 11 interceptions.

The victory extended Denver’s win streak to three.

In a must-win situation, the Bills dropped the ball. And Bills Mafia is losing its mind.

Fire the bills whole coaching staff — Corey_Maltsev_17 (@maltsev_17) November 14, 2023

So like we’re firing Ken Dorsey right? — Alysn M. 💖🧜🏽‍♀️🌺⚓️👑 (@AlliMargaret) November 14, 2023

Anybody else hate having a bunch of Bills gear that it's too embarrassing to wear? After high expectations and crappy play it just invites abuse… — Tony Bogyo (@TBogyo) November 14, 2023

Josh allen time is ticking — Frostmen (@RealEiins) November 14, 2023

If Sean McDermott won’t fire offensive coaches tomorrow, his fate should be sealed.



This MASH unit of a defense is holding teams under 25.



The Offense has to be better.



Tonight’s a great night to fire Ken Dorsey. https://t.co/CMNFUIjL4S — Adam Pelletier (@adampelletier) November 14, 2023

Are the Bills frauds?

Is Josh Allen regressing? — two-toned Boyz (@twotonedboyz) November 14, 2023