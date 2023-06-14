Stefon Diggs Drama With Buffalo Bills ‘Resolved’ But Given WR’s History Can The Peace Hold?

Videos by OutKick

The Stefon Diggs drama is over if you believe the unequivocal words from Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott.

“I feel like it’s resolved,” McDermott said Wednesday afternoon after the Bills completed the second of three minicamp practices.

Diggs was present for the practice after missing Tuesday’s session. McDermott originally described Diggs as being “not in attendance” for that Tuesday session and said he was “very concerned” about it.

McDermott provided no other details and neither did anyone else but the coach was not pleased about reports Diggs missed and speculated on reasons for the absence.

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Sean McDermott Clarifies Diggs Absence

“To provide better clarity for all and a better understanding of the situation — because there are a lot of things out there that aren’t accurate — let me be clear,” McDermott said. “Stef did everything that he was asked to do. He was here Monday and executed his physical on time. Stef reported yesterday, Tuesday, and reported for meetings at which time we had a good conversation. Great communication.”

Then that talk between Diggs and McDermott or other members of the organization were having required a break.

“We got to a point yesterday where we all needed a break and some space,” McDermott said. “And so I gave Stef permission to get some space and head out. And picked up those conversations after practice. So let me make it clear, it was not Stef leaving unexcused. He was excused by me.

“And so those conversations have gotten us to what I think and believe is a great spot. Sometimes you’re going to have conversations. You need to communicate. And I appreciate Stef being willing to communicate. I thought Stef did a great job.”

It’s good McDermott and Diggs had fruitful communication but the coach could have lowered the public temperature on the issue by, you know, telling reporters he’d excused Diggs.

Instead the coach rang alarms with the “very concerned” statement.

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Stefon Diggs Has ‘Healthy’ Talk With Bills

“Whenever a player has something going on or misses, not misses but is not here, I am concerned,” McDermott said. “My sentiment with any player and particularly a player as important as Stef. I get concerned when players miss for reasons off the field, for reasons on the field. Whether it be they’re injured or whatever it is.

“That’s just how I am. So when I say ‘very concerned’ I’m very concerned because of a situation with one of our players and it was something we needed to work through.”

And McDermott insists that has happened.

“When you have those healthy conversations it gets you to a better spot,” he said. “And I feel good about that. I feel like we’re in that spot.”

For now, that is obviously true.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills high fives Stefon Diggs #14 prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Is Stefon Diggs Satisfied Now?

But will it hold?

Let’s agree no one outside Diggs and the Bills knows the issue that required a talk between the player and head coach that spilled over into a missed minicamp practice.

Did that talk result in a tangible change?

If Diggs was upset he is not often enough involved in the offense, as has been speculated, did he get assurances he will be in future? If Diggs is upset the Bills haven’t added enough talent this offseason, is the team thus trying to do more?

What changed that set things right for all parties?

Diggs, you’ll recall, was traded to the Bills from the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. The exchange happened two years after Diggs got a big contract in Minnesota so the issue there wasn’t money, just as the issue Monday was apparently not money related.

It was, however, related to Diggs not liking the balanced offense instituted by new offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski after John DeFilippo’s pass-first offense was canned by then head coach Mike Zimmer.

Unhappy, Diggs missed most of the 2019 offseason and asked to be traded or released. Then he skipped a practice that October for reasons that were kept in house while both parties denied anything was terribly wrong.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey took over for Brian Daboll last season. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bills Had New Offensive Coordinator in ’22

It should be noted the Bills last year made significant changes to their offense. Brian Daboll left his offensive coordinator job to become the Giants head coach. Ken Dorsey was promoted to offensive coordinator from quarterbak coach.

And while Diggs saw his yards and average per catch rise, his number of targets fell by 10.

Is that the reason he was upset? Ten fewer targets?

Hard to believe.

We still don’t know without doubt what set Diggs off to the point he was talking to the coaching staff, including the head coach, about it.

We still don’t know any details about those conversations with Diggs that required both sides disengaging because, as the coach said, both “needed a break and some space.”

Sounds like the talk included an obvious disagreement.

And, obviously, we don’t know the actual resolution.

Yes, we know McDermott believes the issue is resolved.

“I feel like we’re in a real good spot,” he said. “The rest of it, though, the details, I’m going to respectfully answer your questions but at the same time keep those conversations in house.”

That will work. Unless the Diggs issue returns, as it did in Minnesota.

