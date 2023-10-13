Stefon Diggs Says He’s Thankful Josh Allen Has His Back Even When He Gets Frustrated

Videos by OutKick

Stefon Diggs recently expressed gratitude for the support system he has in Buffalo, even when he’s not at his best.

The Bills wide receiver said he is thankful that teammate Josh Allen “has (his) back” after the quarterback called out reporters who tried to frame his number one target in a bad light.

“Obviously, I’m thankful to have a quarterback who has my back. And someone who understands, somebody who is out there, somebody who plays the game of football,” Diggs said. “For other people, it’s hard for me to put it in words how much time and effort goes into football and how serious it is out there. When things aren’t going right and you put a lot on yourself and you want more for yourself, you want more for your team.”

During the Bills loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, broadcasts captured footage of Diggs slamming a tablet in frustration. The incident happened with 5:40 left in the third quarter and Jacksonville up 18-7.

Bills WR Stefon Diggs is not a happy camper on the Buffalo sideline 👀pic.twitter.com/v3FNWWYyNa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2023

Many claimed this Diggs overreacted and should do better at controlling his emotions. Despite concerns about Diggs’ attitude, Allen said earlier this week that he sees incidents like this as evidence that Diggs wants better for an offense loaded with talent.

“He’s a competitor; he’s a fiery competitor. I’m tired of hearing all this nonsense from people,” Allen said. “There’s a lot of guys in the league that have that same fire that don’t get talked about. He’s a lot of our juice on the sideline, making sure the offense is staying up and as energized as possible and we feed off of that.”

Stefon Diggs Gets Frustrated Because He Knows Buffalo Isn’t Reaching Its Full Potential

Buffalo’s offensive unit is capable of putting up gaudy numbers, as evidenced by the 48-20 drubbing against Miami the week before the Jacksonville game. Unfortunately, inconsistency is Buffalo’s biggest problem. That was certainly on display against the Jaguars. It’s a big reason why Diggs, one of the Bills’ captains, was visibly disappointed with his team’s struggles.

Stefon Diggs wants the Bills offense to excel, and when it doesn’t, he is frustrated. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

“I’m giving everything I got in and I see the guys around me. Everybody’s like this, like damn, like why things aren’t necessarily clicking how we usually click,” Diggs said. “And I’m like, I had a moment of looking at the iPad and I got lost and I’m like, it’s not the iPad. It’s not the X’s and O’s. It’s just us, it’s just me. And I felt like I wasn’t doing enough. So that’s where my frustration came from. And it was like, like damn, am I doing everything in my power to keep us on the right track?”

Sounds like Buffalo made a good choice by giving Diggs that role of leadership. Maybe his desire for excellence will inspire his teammates to do the same.