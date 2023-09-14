Stefon Diggs Responds To Notion He Generally Mistreats People

Videos by OutKick

Stefon Diggs was bound to feel some kind of way after a Buffalo Bills reporter was caught on a hot mic before a press conference negatively portraying the Bills wide receiver’s character.

And today we’ve got the Diggs response.

So allow me to step out of the way and give the floor to Stefon Diggs, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to give his thoughts on Maddy Glab’s gaffe before a Wednesday press conference:

The audio shared was very hurtful. And was insulting to my character and to how I was raised. I’ve always treated people how I want to be treated. I greet everyone with smiles and respect. From the people in our cafe to the people that keep our building in clean & in order. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) September 14, 2023

Stefon Diggs Reacts To Narrative

You should know that wasn’t how Glab described Diggs might interact with her. As she and other reporters were awaiting a Diggs press conference, Glab said:

“There’s no control over Stefon Diggs. Dude’s gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face and say, ‘F you.’ That’s how he treats everybody.”

This is indeed, as Diggs said, an attack on the player’s character.

And Diggs, in his fourth season with the Bills, disagrees that’s how it is between himself and other people. And especially between himself and the reporter.

The media or fans may confuse my competitiveness that they witness on the field as who I am as a person. But off the field Id never treat anyone how she described & have never said anything remotely close to that to her. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) September 14, 2023

Bills Diggs Offers Measured Response

And this is where I’m impressed with Diggs and his response.

Not that he cares, probably, but I believe this is a perfectly measured answer to the narrative he’s a petulant person who blows off people, including the reporter, and is otherwise uncontrollable.

And now the painful part, at least for me.

Idk why it was said, but this is an example of why people don’t want to deal with the media. It’s hard to fight the preconceived notions people have about you. Regardless of ever having a personal experience with them. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) September 14, 2023

Diggs Makes Good Point About Media

He ain’t wrong.

The truth is members of the media are very much flawed people, as are the athletes they cover. So they make mistakes, as Glab did.

I’m guilty too, I admit. I’ve never done this, but I’ve made other mistakes, I’m not proud to say.

The errors are luckily coming in much wider gaps now because I’m older and, yes, wiser. So it’s been years since I stepped into something.

But that’s not true with much of the media today.

When I started covering the NFL, I was 27 years old. And I was the youngest guy on the beat.

Today reporters covering teams are often much younger than that. Newspapers, you see, want to keep costs down so they hire young people right out of college or close to that and put them on prime beats.

Same with websites not named OutKick. OutKick hired me, a grizzled vet of 33 NFL seasons, to cover the league. And, yes, that experience costs more.

But that experience often helps keep me and my employer out of trouble. A younger, less experienced and mature reporter will step right in it, so to speak.

We get you all have a job. And I respect it, but please remember I’m a human just like you. And if I ever made you or anyone else feel like you can’t approach me. I apologize ❤️ — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) September 14, 2023

Bills Need Week To Improve

Years ago this is a conversation that would have been had between the two people involved. Maybe between them and a club public relations person.

There would have been an apology by the reporter. The player probably would have accepted. And we would have been unaware there was ever an issue.

But it being a social media age, the apology from Glab was public. The response from Diggs is obviously public.

Both are on social media.

And if there is a distraction from all this, everyone knows about it.

Look, I want to say this episode won’t be a distraction that derails a football team. The Buffalo Bills are stronger than that.

But it is now Thursday and this is another issue they’re dealing with in a growing litany of issues this week.

Eventually the week needs to be about football. Exclusively about football.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero