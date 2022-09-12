Steelers’ TJ Watt Seeking Additional Opinions Over Potentially Season-Ending Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt suffered what appeared to be a major injury on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
On Monday, Watt underwent further testing on the injury, which diagnosed the defensive star with a strained pectoral muscle. The injury is expected to sideline Watt for an estimated four-to-six weeks.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watt will be seeking a second and third opinion on Tuesday for further evaluation on the potentially season-ending injury.
The injury came on a sack attempt on Joe Burrow with seconds left in the contest. Watt exited the game holding his left pec and telling the sideline staff that he felt he tore the muscle.
In distorted fashion, Monday’s news of Watt’s strain was a godsend for Steel City fans.
Watt, the 2021-22 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, had a big debut in Week 1, recording six total tackles, three tackles for loss, one pass defended, one interception and a sack against Cincy.
With an impact player now gone, Pittsburgh’s defense will need to collectively step up and hold things down until Watt returns around the halfway mark of the NFL season.
It was a big blow to the Steelers’ Week 1, but the team still managed to win, 23-20, in overtime to beat the AFC’s reigning champs.
Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.
