ProFootballDoc: Biggest Injury Issues From Week 1 Sunday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 11: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys has his hand examined by team surgeon Dr. Dan Cooper during the second half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The NFL Biggest Injury News

Dak Prescott suffered an apparent fracture of the base of the thumb and will require surgery. This means the Cowboys will be without their star quarterback for 6 weeks or more. This changes Dallas’ season. Cooper Rush becomes the Cowboys starter, and this alters the landscape of the NFC East.

T.J. Watt injured his left pectoral tendon, and a formal announcement is pending. Expect this to require surgery and he will miss approximately three months. The only good news is he could return in December. His brother J.J. Watt had a similar injury in 2019 and came back for the playoffs.

Keenan Allen left with a hamstring injury and with the short turn around, he cannot be expected to play this Thursday. The Chargers travel to Kansas City and play their division rival, the Chiefs. Were Allen to play, he would only risk making the injury worse and would not be effective anyways.

Elijah Mitchell, by the video I saw, suffered a significant MCL sprain to his left knee. Hopefully there is no additional damage, as this already is an IR injury greater than four weeks.

Chris Godwin made a faster than expected return from an ACL tear to the Bucs lineup, but he clearly wasn’t 100%. He played a lot in the first half and was targeted on the opening pass. On his third catch, his footwork was awkward as he protected his knee. Instead, he strained his hamstring in compensation. He limped off and did not return, rewarding all the under-prop players. Expect the team to be cautious in his return, causing him to miss more time.

MNF Finishes Week 1

One more Week 1 contest tonight, and it is the return of Russell Wilson to the 12s.

Denver v. Seattle

The health matchup is relatively even, except at the running back position. The Seahawks lost Chris Carson with his neck issue and drafted Kenneth Walker III who we do not expect to play. Rashaad Penny is the only back left to carry the load.

