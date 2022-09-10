ProFootballDoc: Week 1 Team Injury Analysis To Consider Before Finalizing Wagers

Across the last two season, we used injury advantages to “pick” five games ever Sunday which has resulted in almost a 60% win percentage. We will continue this tradition and hope to even improve on these numbers. Use the analysis here and at SICscore.com to fortify your decision making process. If you happen to like the healthier team, add more to your wager. If you are siding with the more injured team, perhaps temper your enthusiasm.

Most teams start the season on the healthy side, but there are hidden injury advantages. Everyone knows Zach Wilson is out but do they know the Jets are down the starting left and right tackle?

BAL vs NYJ under 44.5

Both offensive lines have issues. The Jets are down both starting left and right tackles while the Ravens have issues with their star left tackle and new center. Baltimore has running back injury issues and the Jets are playing back up QB Joe Flacco. This should play out as an under game. With Marcus Peters coming off ACL tear and Tyus Bowser out for the Ravens defense, earlier in the week we leaned to the Jets when the line moved to +7.5 but now it is back at 6.5.

NYG vs TEN -5.5

Both Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry are back to full health. However, the Titans OL is healthier. The Giants also will miss to defensive starters including their top draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. The Titans are healthy and remember, they weren’t far from a Super Bowl appearance last season.

KC -5.5 vs ARI

Just look at the colors on the Field View (be sure to flip to other side of ball by clicking on top left). The Chiefs starters on both sides of the ball are all “green”. Meanwhile the Cardinals have considerable issues on offense and defense for an early season contest. There is no excuse for Kansas City not to dominate.

GB vs MN +1.5

The Packers return Aaron Rodgers but there are considerable other offensive issues. Allen Lazard is now the #1 WR but will not play. Left tackle David Bahktiari, right tackle Elgton Jenkins and tight end Robert Tonyan are all less than full go coming off ACL tears. With issues at the bookend tackles, a healthy Danielle Hunter applying pressure and young pass catchers, Rodgers has his work cut out for him. Meanwhile the Vikings are all “green” and healthy on the Field View.

TB vs DAL under 51

In the Sunday Night finale, both teams have offensive line issue. The Bucs have problems on the interior and the Cowboys are missing their long time star left tackle. Each side won’t have full services of a key wide receiver (Michael Gallup and Chris Godwin). With the high total, it seems at least one team might struggle to put up points.

Honorable mention worth a look are the Falcons +5.5 at home versus a Saints QB coming off an ACL tear. Also go to Sports Injury Central to see the health advantage for the Eagles and Panthers.

Pair the above analysis with your own thoughts to make a winning combination.