Steelers Fear Superstar TJ Watt Has A Torn Pectoral, Could Miss Significant Time

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive star TJ Watt left Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an apparent pectoral injury.
Leaving the field with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Watt was seen holding his left pec and mouthing “I tore my pec” to the Steelers’ sideline.
Watt skipped visiting the medical tent and went straight to the locker room.
The Steelers-Bengals matchup was sent into overtime, and Watt was declared out for the contest.
Watt was balling out before he exited the game: racking up six total tackles, three tackles for loss, one pass defended and a sack on Bengals QB Joe Burrow.
NFL Insider Adam Schefter has confirmed that the Steelers believe that to be the case, as well.
Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops
