Jaguars And Steelers Fans Throw Absolute Bombs During Massive Brawl

Fans got after it Saturday night during the Jaguars/Steelers preseason game.

Sports fans getting into fights is about as American as apple pie and winning world wars. It’s just in our DNA, and the show put on at TIAA Bank Field didn’t disappoint.

After some words were exchanged, bombs started landing and more than a few people got lit up in pretty bad fashion.

You can watch the chaos and carnage unfold below.

Remember when stadiums were kept empty for a year? This is what was stolen from fans! This is the kind of chaos people on Twitter crave!

Fans fight during Jaguars/Steelers preseason game. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/thenoahgoldberg/status/1561167035819769857)

It went from a verbal dustup to dudes getting rocked before we even had time to process what had happened.

The guy in the Kenny Pickett jersey was doing his best impression of the former Pitt Heisman finalist by landing several accurate shots.

Jaguars fans are known for being cut from a different kind of cloth, and this video isn’t going to do anything other than reinforce that idea!

I don’t say that as a bad thing. It’s not an insult. It’s just true, and getting it on during a preseason game is exactly what we love about Jaguars fans. It’s the preseason. Doesn’t even matter and they’re still throwing haymakers!

As I often say, if you ever think about brawling as a grown adult, grab another beer, take a deep breath and relax. Life is good. There’s no need for this nonsense.