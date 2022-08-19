Biggun’ Unloads Some Bombs During Fan Fight At Cowboys-Buccaneers Preseason Game

As a guy who prides himself on being able to read a room, there is no way in hell I’m tangling with the Tampa Bay Assassin who threw some absolute bombs off some poor woman’s melon during Week 1’s Cowboys-Buccaneers game.

I’ve been at this Internet job for 15 years in December and if I’ve learned one thing over all those years, it’s that the NFL isn’t BACK until NFL fans are punching each other at a preseason game. Like bird nerds awaiting the migratory birds along the shores of Lake Erie, I sit here patiently waiting for, in this case, Tampa Bay fans to beat up each other.

This begins our journey in 2022.

I’m asked quite often which NFL cities are home to the most fan fights. Let’s face it, Los Angeles is No. 1 because SoFi has games for 18 straight weeks. It’s a pure volume play for the most fan fights. On the other coast, MetLife has been boring lately because both teams have been so bad and attendance is pitiful from early November on.

Dallas is always strong; Arizona is a sneaky fan fight stadium, especially when the right teams are in town. Keep your eyes on Chicago this year. Bears fans are cranky. Season ticket holders will be dumping tickets at reduced rates and the drunks will be snapping them up. And I expect fireworks in Cincinnati as Bengals fans fill the place and mix in with out-of-towners who think the Super Bowl run was a fluke.

Pittsburgh is another city where I expect fireworks. Big Ben is gone, the quarterback situation could get interesting and the home schedule includes the Jets and Raiders.

I’m just sayin’, buckle up. This isn’t my first rodeo with NFL fan fights.

Let’s get it on!