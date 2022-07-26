A pair of fans got into a laughable fight Monday night during the Boston Red Sox/Cleveland Guardians game.

During the MLB matchup, a pair of fans went viral for one of the most pathetic fights you’ll see in 2022 when it comes to sports brawls.

Take a gander below and draw your own conclusions!

It’s often said you can tell when people who have no idea what they’re doing decide to engage in physical combat, and this video is a perfect example of that fact.

Were those two men fighting or just aggressively hugging each other? Honestly, it’s a little hard to say.

The guy on top didn’t even get a single solid blow in. Not one! He had the superior position, and still failed to use it to his advantage.

He made no attempt to move the needle in the fight.

That’s not to compliment the guy on the bottom. Despite having a perfect window to dominate, he threw shots so wildly inaccurate you might have thought he was doing a Colin Kaepernick impression.

A pitiful performance from start to finish. I’m not encouraging anyone to fight, but if you’re going to do it, try not to look like a clown.