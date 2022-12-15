Steelers Wide Receiver Diontae Johnson Is Done With Mitch Trubisky Experiment In Pittsburgh, Wants Mason Rudolph Back

Steelers starting quarterback, rookie Kenny Pickett, was knocked out of last week’s game with a concussion. It’s the second time this year Pickett has suffered a head injury.

Because of that, Pickett is highly questionable to play on Sunday at Carolina. Should Pickett sit, Mitch Trubisky likely becomes the starter. He began the season as the team’s starting quarterback before coach Mike Tomlin benched him for Pickett.

But Trubisky replaced Pickett both times the rookie left games injured.

However, if Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has anything to say about it, he won’t be catching any more passes from Trubisky.

No, Johnson wants to see former second-string Steelers QB, and currently third-stringer, Mason Rudolph back in the starting lineup.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson wants Mason Rudolph throwing passes to him again; he’s done with Mitch Trubisky. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Diontae Johnson might be the first player to ever demand Mason Rudolph start an NFL football game. Even Rudolph knows better than to do that.

Diontae Johnson wants the Steelers to go back to Mason Rudolph over Mitch Trubisky

According to ESPN, the media asked Johnson about the prospect of Rudolph starting Sunday.

“Yeah, I want to see him play,” Johnson said.

“I know he’s ready to play. I know it’s probably in the back of his mind like, ‘Dang, when I’m going get my chance?'” Johnson continued. “I feel like this week is it for him. I know he’s going to do everything it takes to be prepared this week, get ready for Sunday.”

It’s no secret that Johnson is not a big fan of Mitch Trubisky. The pair got into an argument at halftime of the team’s Week 4 game and the Steelers subsequently benched Trubisky for the second half.

Rudolph was 5-3 as a starter in 2019 but has started just two games over the past two seasons (0-0-1). He’s a career 61.5% passer with a 16-11 TD-INT ratio.

Kenny Pickett is clearly the future in Pittsburgh, but Diontae Johnson is ready for Mason Rudolph to be the present.