Steelers Receiver Confirms Mitch Trubisky Locker Room Altercation Happened

Diontae Johnson has confirmed a report that he got into a heated argument with Mitch Trubisky.

The former second overall pick was benched against the Jets, and the reported reason why was due to a locker room argument with Johnson at halftime.

Now, the receiver has confirmed that it did happen, but there’s “no bad blood” between him and Mitch Trubisky.

Diontae Johnson confirms locker room argument with Mitch Trubisky. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

“I don’t want to get too much into detail. We both passionate about the game. Stuff happens during football. We fine. We talked about it. We made up over the whole situation. No hard feelings towards each other. That’s still my guy at the end of the day. I’m going to still keep playing for him, cheering for him … No bad blood between us at all,” Johnson told the press Wednesday.

Diontae Johnson addresses the halftime altercation with Mitch Trubisky vs the Jets. #Steelers @937theFan pic.twitter.com/w6ziSSv9w8 — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) October 19, 2022

The truth about the Mitch Trubisky/Diontae Johnson argument is out.

To be clear, Mike Tomlin refused to comment on the reported argument. He acted like the President would react to being asked about nuclear codes.

I guess he couldn’t hide the truth forever. Now, it’s out there, Johnson is open about it and fans know it for sure occurred. Better luck next time keeping a secret, Tomlin.

Tomlin on the Trubsiky v Diontae altercation. pic.twitter.com/W88n5eWrWO — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) October 18, 2022

Since getting benched at halftime against the Jets, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has firmly held onto the starting job.

The only time Trubisky has returned to the field was after Pickett got hurt against the Buccaneers, and he played very well.

The former Bears starter led the Steelers to the win, and finished with 144 passing yards and a touchdown. He definitely performed when pressed into service.

Mitch Trubisky got into an argument with Diontae Johnson. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Now, the team might need him again depending on whether or not Pickett plays Sunday. Signs point to the former Pitt star being under center. If not, Trubisky will hope to have a repeat of his performance against the Bucs.