Unexpected Details Emerge On Why Mitch Trubisky Was Benched

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was reportedly benched against the Jets after a fight in the locker room.

Pickett Made his NFL debut in early October against the Jets, and fans now know why Trubisky was pulled after halftime.

Details come out about Mitch Trubisky losing the starting job. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The former second overall pick was sent to the bench following a locker room argument with receiver Diontae Johnson, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Johnson was angry Trubisky wasn’t targeting him more. That frustration led to a verbal argument between the two, and when the dust settled, Pickett had replaced Trubisky as QB1 for the second half.

Will Mitch Trubisky ever start another game for the Steelers?

Pickett has held onto the starting job since, but needed to be replaced by Trubisky this past weekend against the Buccaneers after getting hurt.

The former Bears starter led the Steelers to a win and threw for 144 yards and a touchdown coming off the bench.

Will Mitch Trubisky start at QB for the Steelers against Miami? (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Now, the question appears to be whether or not Pickett will be ready for Sunday night against Miami. If not, it’s clear Trubisky will start. That much is obvious after Sunday.

However, it’s clear not everything is great behind the scenes. At the very least, there was at least one blow up before the former UNC passer was benched.

Not only was Trubisky benched, but he wouldn’t have gotten the job back if Pickett hadn’t gotten hurt.

Mitch Trubisky was benched after a locker room argument. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The greatest way to fix problems in the NFL is to win. That’s what happened Sunday for the Steelers, and as long as that continues, it’s unlikely Trubisky or any other QB on the roster will be getting into locker room altercations.