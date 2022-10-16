Steelers Lose Rookie QB Kenny Pickett To Concussion

Things aren’t going as planned in Steel City.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering a concussion. Mitch Trubisky entered the game in Pickett’s place.

Pickett was hit by Devin White on a deep pass to Diontae Johnson in the third quarter and hit his ground against the turf.

Pickett exited the game with 11 of 18 passing for 67 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers rookie threw for his first NFL touchdown pass in the first quarter: finding RB Najee Harris for the six-yard score.

Pittsburgh went into halftime with a 10-9 lead.

With exceptional game management, Trubisky kept the Steelers on track for a 20-18 upset win over the Buccaneers. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Steelers’ QB Kenny Pickett ruled out today with a concussion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2022

Kenny Pickett is headed to the locker room after taking this hit.



Mitchell Trubisky is in the game at QB. pic.twitter.com/c38HXG442e — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) October 16, 2022

