Ex-NFL Cornerback Dead After Collapsing At Mental Hospital

Former NFL cornerback Stanley Wilson collapsed and died in a mental hospital earlier this month, according to multiple reports. He was 40.

Wilson played three years for the Detroit Lions after being drafted in 2005 and is also the son of ex-Bengals running back Stanley Wilson Sr.

According to TMZ, Wilson had been in police custody following a vandalism arrest last August and was declared incompetent to stand trial.

He was transferred from county jail to the Metropolitan State Hospital in Los Angeles County earlier this month, but collapsed and died during intake.

Police reportedly told TMZ that foul play is not suspected and autopsy results are pending toxicology.

Stanley Wilson Jr. (Photo by Getty Images)

The Lions drafted Wilson in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft, and he played three seasons before suffering an Achilles injury that ultimately ended his career.

He played in 32 games and finished with 87 tackles, eight pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Wilson reportedly had several run-ins with the law after his NFL playing career.

He was charged with attempted burglary in 2016 after he allegedly attempted to break into a home while completely nude, and was then arrested months later after being accused of walking around a Portland neighborhood while naked.

He was also arrested a third time that same year after another alleged attempted break-in.