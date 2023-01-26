Former NFL Player Jessie Lemonier Dead At 25

Former Detroit Lions player Jessie Lemonier has died.

The Lions announced Thursday morning that the 25-year-old defensive end passed away. A cause of death wasn’t announced.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier. Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” the team announced to fans.

Jessie Lemonier has passed away.

Lemonier is gone at just the incredibly young age of 25. That’s a shockingly young age for someone to die, and it’s important to note, there is no known cause of death. There’s also no point in speculating until further information is known.

Lemonier played at Liberty before taking his shot at the NFL. He went undrafted in 2020 before landing with the Chargers and then the Lions. He played a total of 161 snaps for Detroit, according to MLive.

His last stop playing football was in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions.

Jessie Lemonier dead at the age of 25. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Make sure to check back for more updates on Jessie Lemonier as we have them here at OutKick.