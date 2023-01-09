Lions Ruthlessly Troll ESPN And Media After Beating Packers

The Detroit Lions chose a little violence on social media after upsetting the Packers.

Detroit ended Green Bay’s season Sunday night at Lambeau Field with a stunning 20-16 victory. However, going into the game, everyone seemed to think it was a guarantee Aaron Rodgers and the Packers would punch a ticket to the postseason.

ESPN and other media outlets couldn’t hype the Packers enough. Well, after the game was over, the Lions reminded everyone riding with Green Bay just how wrong they were.

The Lions have a different kind of energy these days.

Say whatever you want about the Lions, but you can’t say the team doesn’t carry itself like a winning franchise these days.

Last season, the Detroit Lions won only three games. The Dan Campbell era started slow, but the signs of growth were there.

Then, Dan Campbell’s squad opened the 2022 season by going 1-6. However, once things started clicking, the Lions started rolling and finished out 8-2.

The Lions troll ESPN and the media after beating the Green Bay Packers. The Lions finished the season 9-8, but missed the playoffs. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Even though the Lions missed the playoffs, they were one of the hottest teams in the NFL over the past two months.

Usually, the Detroit Lions are a joke. It’s easy to mock them and make fun of them. Not anymore. Dan Campbell somehow turned the franchise into a winning one in year two.

It’s clear the Detroit Lions are going to be a very fun team as long as Dan Campbell is in charge. Even without making the postseason this year, momentum is high and fans are juiced. Welcome to a new era of energy and passion in Detroit.