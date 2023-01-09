Lions Ruthlessly Troll ESPN And Media After Beating Packers

The Detroit Lions chose a little violence on social media after upsetting the Packers.
Detroit ended Green Bay’s season Sunday night at Lambeau Field with a stunning 20-16 victory. However, going into the game, everyone seemed to think it was a guarantee Aaron Rodgers and the Packers would punch a ticket to the postseason.
ESPN and other media outlets couldn’t hype the Packers enough. Well, after the game was over, the Lions reminded everyone riding with Green Bay just how wrong they were.
The Lions have a different kind of energy these days.
Say whatever you want about the Lions, but you can’t say the team doesn’t carry itself like a winning franchise these days.
Last season, the Detroit Lions won only three games. The Dan Campbell era started slow, but the signs of growth were there.
Then, Dan Campbell’s squad opened the 2022 season by going 1-6. However, once things started clicking, the Lions started rolling and finished out 8-2.
Even though the Lions missed the playoffs, they were one of the hottest teams in the NFL over the past two months.
Usually, the Detroit Lions are a joke. It’s easy to mock them and make fun of them. Not anymore. Dan Campbell somehow turned the franchise into a winning one in year two.
It’s clear the Detroit Lions are going to be a very fun team as long as Dan Campbell is in charge. Even without making the postseason this year, momentum is high and fans are juiced. Welcome to a new era of energy and passion in Detroit.
2 Comments
I honestly think for their momentum going into next year, this was best case scenario. Of course making the playoffs would be great, but they would have gotten stomped by the Niners. Now they end on a high note and take that through the offseason instead of coming off a loss.
Great point! Best case scenario for the Lions in the end. Beat Green Bay, end the season with a victory to finish 9-8 and look forward to the the 6th and 18th pick in the draft come April. Another point, the Lions did themselves proud last night. They will see another Sunday Night Game and quite possibly a Monday Night Game next fall…let’s hope they’re at Ford Field!!