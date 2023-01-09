Packers Player Breaks Silence After Shoving Detroit Medical Staffer

Packers player Quay Walker is attempting to walk back getting in a physical altercation with a Detroit Lions staffer.
During the 20-16 loss to the Lions, the rookie linebacker and former Georgia star shoved a Detroit medical staffer and was tossed for his actions.
Early Monday morning, Walker apologized on Twitter in a short thread and explained in part, “I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!”
Ironically, the play didn’t feature a flag with D’Andre Swift’s head nearly got taken off by a very dirty shot.
Quay Walker is likely in huge trouble.
Apologizing for hitting an opposing medical staffer is likely just the beginning for Walker. He is almost certainly in major trouble.
Making contact with a ref (other than when it’s clearly an accident) is a guaranteed ejection and also probably a fine.
It’s hard to imagine the same standard won’t apply to Walker shoving a Detroit trainer who was attempting to provide medical aid to a hurt player. Of all the times to do this, why would you mess with a trainer right after the Damar Hamlin situation? The optics are atrocious.
There’s simply no excuse for touching a staffer on your own team and there’s damn sure no excuse for touching an opposing staffer. That’s even truer when a guy is hurt and needs help.
It’s almost a guarantee there’s a significant suspension and fine coming Quay Walker’s way. How could there not be? Again, he shoved an opposing medical trainer. What more needs to be said?
He didn’t even do it face to face. He did it while the guy’s back was to him.
There’s simply no excuse for that kind of conduct and Quay Walker will 100% have to pay the price.
Just use the excuse that you grew up poor and without a father, maybe the liberal media and liberal reporters might decide to describe you in a positive manner.
At least he apologized and didn’t equivocate, like so many people (especially leftists) do these days. Fortunately there was no “I am sorry you were offended by my actions”.
White for GB should have been tossed as well. He bumps the trainer after Walker pushed him. WTF is wrong with these “men”? They act like toddlers.