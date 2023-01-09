Packers Player Breaks Silence After Shoving Detroit Medical Staffer

Packers player Quay Walker is attempting to walk back getting in a physical altercation with a Detroit Lions staffer.

During the 20-16 loss to the Lions, the rookie linebacker and former Georgia star shoved a Detroit medical staffer and was tossed for his actions.

Quay Walker is a clown for this man …out of all the weeks …respect the medical staff man 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JW4zvMpaQV — NFL Daily (@SportsContent23) January 9, 2023

Early Monday morning, Walker apologized on Twitter in a short thread and explained in part, “I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!”

I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!! — Quay (@QuayWalker_) January 9, 2023

Also to explain my frustration in the tunnel. I wasn’t upset about being kicked out, I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again. To the Detroit lions and to the entire training staff including the person I did that too.I’m sorry — Quay (@QuayWalker_) January 9, 2023

Ironically, the play didn’t feature a flag with D’Andre Swift’s head nearly got taken off by a very dirty shot.

LMAO REFS DIDNT EVEN FLAG THIS!!!??



they threw a flag on another Packer after the play when a Detroit trainer was pushed by a Packer player who was helping Swift from being cold-cocked & injured on this play pic.twitter.com/fNSU04rMUD — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 9, 2023

Quay Walker is likely in huge trouble.

Apologizing for hitting an opposing medical staffer is likely just the beginning for Walker. He is almost certainly in major trouble.

Making contact with a ref (other than when it’s clearly an accident) is a guaranteed ejection and also probably a fine.

It’s hard to imagine the same standard won’t apply to Walker shoving a Detroit trainer who was attempting to provide medical aid to a hurt player. Of all the times to do this, why would you mess with a trainer right after the Damar Hamlin situation? The optics are atrocious.

Quay Walker shoves Detroit trainer during loss to the Lions. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/SportsContent23/status/1612298234273173505)

There’s simply no excuse for touching a staffer on your own team and there’s damn sure no excuse for touching an opposing staffer. That’s even truer when a guy is hurt and needs help.

It’s almost a guarantee there’s a significant suspension and fine coming Quay Walker’s way. How could there not be? Again, he shoved an opposing medical trainer. What more needs to be said?

He didn’t even do it face to face. He did it while the guy’s back was to him.

There’s simply no excuse for that kind of conduct and Quay Walker will 100% have to pay the price.