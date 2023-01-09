Packers LB Quay Walker Shoves Lions Medical Staff Member For No Apparent Reason, Gets Ejected From Game

Packers linebacker Quay Walker made a bone-headed play in Green Bay’s most crucial game of the season: a win-and-in Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

As the Lions marched down the field against the Packers’ D — facing a 13-16 deficit in the fourth quarter — Detroit running back D’Andre Swift went down after getting a hard forearm to the face.

Swift was down on the ground, prompting the Lions medical staff to run onto the field. For no apparent reason, Walker pushed one of the Lions medical staff members. The move brought on an unnecessary roughness penalty from the refs and Walker was booted from the game moments later.

This is one of the dumbest things you’ll ever see in a football game.



Quay Walker shoved the athletic trainer and was ejected.

pic.twitter.com/SdgEUSBb5C — Fantasy Football Today (@FFToday) January 9, 2023

Not The Smartest Move By Quay Walker

Cameras zeroed in on Green Bay’s sideline where Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was visibly irate over Walker’s brute move.

“Play f***ing smart,” LaFleur shouted in Walker’s direction. The Lions capped off that drive with a Jamaal Williams touchdown to take a 20-16 lead.

Detroit held on for the win, eliminating the Packers from postseason contention, and allowing Seattle to take on the seventh and final NFC playoff spot.

It was the second time Quay was ejected from a game this year after Week 8’s contest against the Buffalo Bills where he shoved a coach from the opposing team.

Walker was seen pouting, near tears and clearly frustrated with himself as he walked down the players’ tunnel en route to the locker room.

Play smarter, not harder.

Packers LB Quay Walker has been ejected after shoving a member of the Lions training staff 😳 pic.twitter.com/3JiNnFfjgR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2023