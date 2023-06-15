Stanley Cup Champ Jack Eichel Will Celebrate By Handing Out Chicken Tenders At Raising Cane’s Drive-Thru

Videos by OutKick

The Vegas Golden Knights haven’t even held their parade down the Vegas Strip to celebrate their Stanley Cup victory, but Jack Eichel is already back to work.

Although, instead of slangin’ pucks into the back of the net, he’s going to be slangin’ tendies out of a Las Vegas area Raising Cane’s drive-thru window.

The chicken chain announced that Eichel will be manning the drive-thru this week. While Eichel was originally scheduled to be there Thursday, his appearance was bumped to Friday.

Drive Thru with @jackeichel is being rescheduled to this Friday 6/16 – stay tuned tomorrow for details on exact time! pic.twitter.com/m5Gkvkb89u — Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) June 15, 2023

According to Raising Cane’s Twitter account, Eichel will hop behind the drive-thru window at 5 p.m. local time to dish out some box combos.

Vegas Caniacs and hockey fans… It’s time to celebrate!🏒 @jackeichel is trading in hockey pucks for Box Combos and is working our Drive Thru TOMORROW at 5pm PST! Swing by and say hi!👋



📍10050 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 pic.twitter.com/eekyD4aEjY — Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) June 15, 2023

Getting celebrities to work the drive-thru is a big deal these days. Dunkin Donuts had Ben Affleck do it for a Super Bowl commercial earlier this year.

As for Raising Cane’s, they’re continuing a trend of bringing star power into the fold.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled a gaudy location in Utah designed in conjunction with rapper Post Malone.

They also had Denver Nuggets Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hand out some poultry after their NBA Championship win.

Basketball Champs @CaldwellPope and Michael Porter Jr. ready to be Crewmembers for the day! pic.twitter.com/V2tBMYxG5o — Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) June 14, 2023

Nuggets handing out tenders … weird.

Eichel was a huge factor in Vegas’ Stanley Cup win and could have easily been the Conn Smythe winner had his linemate Jonathan Marchessault not had a monster postseason as well.

Eichel logged 26 points (6G, 20A) in 22 games this postseason, the first trip to the playoffs of his 8-year NHL career.

