Jack Eichel Swears He Knows Who Charles Barkley Is

Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel says he knows who Charles Barkley is, despite the NBA legend saying it seemed like he had “zero idea” who he was.

During Game 4 between the Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers, Barkley did an interview with Canadian broadcaster Sportsnet. In it, he told the network that he was staying at the same hotel as the Golden Knights and said hi to Eichel in the lobby,

Charles Barkley got humbled by… Jack Eichel? 😂 pic.twitter.com/PuMdISlS84 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 11, 2023

“I said, ‘Hey, Mr. Eichel, it’s an honor, you’re a great player,’ but he looked at me like, ‘Who the hell are you?’” he said. “It was pretty funny.”

This blew everyone’s mind that Eichel wouldn’t recognize Sir Charles.

Vegas’ Jack Eichel says that he does in fact know who Charles Barkley is… even if it wasn’t done super convincingly. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Eichel Said He’s A Big Fan Of Inside The NBA

So, with his Golden Knights gearing up for a potentially Cup-clinching Game 5 at home, Eichel fielded questions about his run-in with Barkley.

"Of course I know who Charles Barkley is."



Jack Eichel speaks out after basketball Hall of Famer thought the Golden Knights center had "zero idea" who he was. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hJIRcTJwjA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 12, 2023

“That was a little unfortunate, and I think it was taken out of context,” Eichel said of his brief meeting with the Round Mound of Rebound. “I was in a conversation with somebody and he came by and introduced himself. We said hi quick, he said ‘I don’t want to interrupt you,’ and he kind of just kept on walking down the road and that was the extent of it.”

Eichel confirmed that he does know who Charles Barkley is.

“Of course I know who Charles Barkley is, I don’t think there’s anyone on the planet who doesn’t,” he said. “He’s all over the TV and he’s got a great personality and I’m a big fan of him, so I think it may have been taken a little bit wrong.”

Eichel said he learned about the incident in the locker room after Vegas’ Game 4 win.

“Guys were showing it to me after the game; y’know, it is what it is,” Eichel said. “I’m a big Inside The NBA fan, I think they do a great job on that show.”

However, after expressing his admiration for Inside The NBA, Eichel seemed caught off guard by a reporter asking what his favorite NBA team is.

It was like a verbal pantsing.

“Uh… probably the Celts,” the former Boston University Terrier said. “Yeah, I like the Celts. If I was rooting for a team it’d be the… Celtics.”

Spoken like a true fan.

That’s okay though because Eichel is a certified Hockey Guy. He doesn’t have time for hoops what with him and his teammates on the verge of hoisting Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle