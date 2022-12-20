Stanford Hates America: University Seeks To Eliminate The Term ‘American’ Claiming It’s ‘Harmful’

Stanford University couldn’t go into the year 2023 without officially claiming the crown of the most woke institution in the United States. Instead of quietly pushing an anti-American agenda as it has for the past decade or so, Stanford has gone public with its hatred for the United States.

The university recently published an index of “harmful language” it plans to eliminate from the school’s website and computer code. The ‘movement’ is called the Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative and is a”multi-year project to address harmful language in IT at Stanford.”

Stanford enrolls over 17,000 students, so I’m sure the IT department isn’t small by any means, but a simple email to the tech team saying ‘hey, don’t use these words’ seems like it could have worked, but this is a university that prides itself on publically showing the world just how crazy it has become.

There are 10 “harmful language” sections found in the guide that is filled with words and phrases nobody outside the state of California finds offensive.

To put things into perspective about just how ridiculous the entire initiative is, the word ‘Karen’ is being eliminated and replaced with ‘demanding or entitled white woman.’

Stanford University finds the word ‘American’ to be harmful.

Stanford Finds The Word ‘American’ To Be Harmful

The whole initiative is asinine, but one word, in particular, stands out among the rest.

According to Stanford University, the word ‘American’ is harmful.

Stanford would rather the term ‘U.S. Citizen’ be used because American typically refers to “people from the United States only, thereby insinuating the U.S. is the most important country in the Americas.”

In other words, Stanford, a university located in the United States, does not believe the United States is the most important country in the Americas.

Stanford not being in the camp of the United States being the best country in the world is no shock at all, but publically stating the U.S. isn’t even the most important country in the Americas takes things to an entirely different level of wokeness that’s hard to comprehend.

Parents sending their kids to Stanford where tuition is more than $55,000 a year have to be so proud.

The sad thing is, they probably are given that their ideology more than likely aligns with Stanford’s anti-American agenda.

This isn’t just a Stanford University thing, either, this is happening at both public and private universities all over the United States. Stanford is only making headlines here given the fact that it publically voiced its hatred for the country it calls home.

Don’t think for a second that there isn’t some young professor with multiple pronouns working out of a broom closet at every other university around the country pushing for this same movement to take over their own school.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris