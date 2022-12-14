Woke Ivy League Students Order Medical Schools To Weaken Testing Requirements To Combat Racism

Two Ivy League students have called on medical schools to change the standard for the Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT).

Students Alessandro Hammond and Cameron Sabet say the test should move to a pass-fail system to combat — wait for it — racism.

The wokes, one from Harvard and the other University of Pennsylvania, argue that white applicants have an unfair advantage through the test.

“[The exam] clearly favors white applicants who have the wealth and resources to help them achieve competitive scores on the test — and disadvantages those from a lower socioeconomic background,” they wrote for the Washington Post.

There’s no better outlet to decry baseless racism in than The Washington Post.

So, college students are demanding medical schools to ease the requirements for future medical officials on the basis of supposed racism.

Who cares if the soon-to-be doctors properly understand medicine? Forget grades and averages.

Racism is at stake.

Knowing that your brain surgeon only had to “pass” an exam is comforting so long as you know the doc passed on account of diversity.

A lot of people don't even realize that medical schools have already dramatically lowered their standards for non-white, non-Asian students.



Would you like to have an affirmative action hire who doesn't know what they are doing as your doctor? #medicinehttps://t.co/Jvep5gZnlP — Colonel Kurtz (@colonelkurtz99) December 13, 2022

Elsewhere on college campuses

The American Bar Association elected last month to scrap requirements for students to take the LSAT and other standardized admissions tests. That requirement was also racist, so said students at Yale.

Thereby it no longer exists.

That’s where we are in 2022. Woke students are successfully pressuring colleges into weakening the standards for future doctors and lawyers.

At least the standards for Gender Study majors remain high.

My advice: when you search for a doctor to perform a substantial procedure, do not concern yourself with the accomplishments of their alma mater. Rather, concerns yourself with how many non-white and non-Asian doctors the university has passed.