Former MLB Star Back To Being All-In On Trump Following Iran Strike After Questioning President

Former MLB All-Star Zack Cozart, like many others, voiced concerns about President Donald Trump potentially getting the United States into a war by getting involved in the tensions between Iran and Israel. After the successful strike in Iran, Cozart has made it clear that he's back aboard The Trump Train.

As the President was calling for mass evacuations in Tehran on June 16, Cozart posted on X that he'd be cutting personal ties with the President if the U.S. entered another war while reminding folks that "I love Trump."

Fast-forward exactly one week, and Cozart posted about gladly eating his own words about questioning Trump and his administration while explaining he's "learned to trust the man."

As easy as it may seem to have an opinion, change that opinion, and then explain why, many refuse to do such a thing, and Cozart deserves a bit of credit for doing so on social media.

Cozart, who played his first seven seasons in MLB with the Cincinnati Reds, was named an All-Star in 2017. He posted a career-high in home runs that season with 24 to go along with 63 RBI while batting .297 at the dish.

Following an airstrike on reported nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend, President Trump announced on Monday that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran had been brokered.

According to Fox News, the agreement was close to collapsing with Israel continuing its military campaign — launching attacks before the ceasefire's scheduled start 12 hours later. Iran retaliated with a deadly rocket barrage on a hospital in Be’er Sheva, killing at least four people.