Major Pizza Order Surge Near Pentagon May Have Tipped Off Media Before Trump's Iran Strike

A social media account dedicated to monitoring local pizza traffic near the Pentagon may have accurately predicted the United States' attack on nuclear sites in Iran about an hour before it took place.

Less than an hour before President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the U.S. military completed the attack in Iran, Pentagon Pizza Report noted "HIGH activity is being reported at the closest Papa Johns to the Pentagon."

The social media account also noted that Freddie's Beach Bar was reporting abnormally low activity for a Saturday night, which led the account to write, "Classic indicator for potential overtime at the Pentagon." The Pentagon Pizza Report followed up its original post about high pizza ordering volume by writing, "Thank you for your attention to this matter," echoing the wording in the President's post.

The pizza tracking account wasn't done there. About 30 minutes before the President addressed the nation at 10:00 PM ET, the account noted there was a "HUGE traffic surge" at the Domino's closest to MacDill Air Force Base, home of CENTCOM.

It's remarkable that there is an account on X dedicated to monitoring pizza ordering traffic near some of the most important government agencies and buildings in the United States, but this is America, and late-night pizza from a chain restaurant is the quintessential fuel to get the job done.

As for the attack in Iran, President Trump warned Iranian officials that future attacks would come if they did not "make peace."

"It was an incredible and overwhelming success," Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth explained during a Sunday morning press conference. "The order we received from our commander in chief was focused. It was powerful, and it was clear that we devastated the Iranian nuclear program. But it's worth noting the operation did not target Iranian troops or the Iranian people for the entirety of his time in office."