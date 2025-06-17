Former MLB Star Zack Cozart Says He'll 'No Longer Support' Trump If U.S. Goes To War

The former MLB All-Star is not looking for the U.S. to enter a war.

Former MLB All-Star Zack Cozart is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, but has drawn a line in the sand with the President as it relates to tensions between Iran and Israel, and what those tensions may or may not mean for the United States.

Cozart, who played his first seven seasons in MLB with the Cincinnati Reds, jumped on X as Trump called for mass evacuations in Tehran to let the world know he'd be cutting personal ties with the President if the U.S. entered another war.

"If Trump gets us in a war, I will no longer support him, and I’m sure most of you know I love Trump," Cozart wrote in a post on Monday.

Shortly thereafter, Cozart re-shared a post about being a salty Trump supporter.

Military Puts On Awesome Show Of Power For Trump, Footage Is Pure America: WATCH

Cozart first voiced his support for President Trump ahead of the Republican National Convention in 2024.

President Trump departed from the G7 summit in Canada earlier than expected, leaving on Monday night due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

"President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State."

According to Fox News, Trump has requested that the National Security Council be prepared in the situation room for his return.