Military Puts On Awesome Show Of Power For Trump, Footage Is Pure America: WATCH

Fort Bragg is the home of several elite military units.

President Donald Trump soaked up some military exercises Tuesday at Fort Bragg.

The President gave a big speech at Fort Bragg ahead of the military celebration in Washington, D.C. this upcoming weekend.

Fort Bragg is the home of multiple elite military units, including the Army's SMU - Delta Force. It's a historic and legendary base with an absurd amount of firepower.

Military puts on exercises for President Donald Trump.

Prior to the President's speech, the military conducted multiple exercises for Trump to observe. The footage is pretty epic.

It includes an assault on a compound with a helicopter insertion and some kind of missile or rockets being fired.

As I often say, the United States military is the greatest in the world, and there's no country that even comes close.

The United States military is capable of reaching out and touching people anywhere in the world whenever we want to, and there's next to nothing anyone can do to stop us.

For example, the United States can fuse air power, ground assets and naval assets all at once against a target. Or, even better, we can control an entire airspace while deploying men on the ground for hostage rescue missions in the most dangerous places in the world.

It never gets old, reminding the rest of the world they don't come close. I couldn't do it all day long without getting even a little tired.

The fact President Trump got to see it up close for even just a little bit is pretty cool. After all, he is the Commander in Chief and leader of the world's greatest armed forces.

