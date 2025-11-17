You've Heard Of Plane Tracking Season, Get Ready For Zillow Tracking Season

Did I not tell you this was the craziest coaching carousel of all-time?

I'm not sure if any of you have heard, but a certain head coach in Oxford, Miss., has grabbed social media and the college football world at large by the balls and hasn't let go in the past several weeks.

Lane Kiffin is apparently nearing a decision in one of the wildest sagas of a coaching carousel I can remember in my nearly 33 years on this earth.

Whether he chooses LSU or Florida as his next destination, or he decides to stay put at Ole Miss remains to be seen. But everyone on social media and the message boards have been trying to piece together any breadcrumbs they can find in order to solve this mystery.

One astute Gator fan thinks he may have cracked the code on Zillow, of all places.

Checkmate, Pete Thammel!

For a bit of added context, Kiffin's ex-wife, Layla, and their son, Knox, were reportedly in Gainesville yesterday touring schools and homes.

Today, "the most expensive house" in Gainesville is up for sale after being renovated.

The house in question's previous owner? Former Florida Gators head coach, Dan Mullen.

BOOM!

In all seriousness, this coaching search has gotten so far out of control in the last 72 hours, with Ole Miss delivering an ultimatum for Kiffin to make a choice before their next game and LSU entering the fray.

Regardless of the validity of these real estate rumors, Florida Gator fans on X took this information and ran with it.

I may sound like a broken record at this point, but I am so ready for "As The Lane Turns" to reach its dramatic conclusion.

I wasn't built for the high-stress environment of coaching searches at a Power Four program.

You throw in a troll like Lane Kiffin, and the stress levels get ratcheted up even further.

I'm not sure how the national audience views this soap opera, but I know for a fact fans of Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida want this to end in the very near future.

In the meantime, keep those tweet notifications on and make sure you're locked in on Zillow. We could see some movement any day now.