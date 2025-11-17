Inside The College Football Coaching Frenzy: Lane Kiffin And James Franklin Hold The Keys To Chaos

The coaching carousel is spinning fast, with Lane Kiffin and James Franklin at the center of this season’s most unpredictable drama, as Ole Miss and Virginia Tech wait.

Hop aboard, the college football coaching carousel is fully operational with just three weeks until conference championship weekend, with Lane Kiffin essentially riding upfront, followed by James Franklin.

Even with Georgia and Texas playing on the field Saturday night in Athens, the topic of conversation among college football scribes was the ongoing cycle that could see Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for Florida, or even LSU.

But at the same time, there are plenty of questions as to how long Virginia Tech will wait for a decision by former Penn State coach James Franklin.

Essentially, we are living in one of the craziest times in recent college football history, and we went through the inception of NIL.

As for what happens next, there are three schools waiting on a decision that could affect plenty of others in the sport, and we haven't even started preparing our turkey for Thanksgiving.

Lane Kiffin Living In The ‘Good Old Days’. As Ole Miss Lingers

How long are the Rebels willing to wait on a decision from their head coach?

This might be the biggest question to come out of Oxford since the Hugh Freeze days, and I'm being dead serious. This past weekend, we all watched Ole Miss defeat Florida in dramatic fashion, as Lane Kiffin walked towards the student section postgame and chucked a football into the stands.

Was this the final time Kiffin would be in front of a home crowd in Oxford? That's a serious question that some within the Ole Miss athletic department are pondering as you read this, thanks to the college football calendar that will have the transfer portal opening on January 2nd.

Lane has already spoken to Florida about the job in the past two weeks, according to multiple sources. Also, sources tell OutKick that he's at least contemplating an upcoming offer from LSU, though we've been told Florida would be the leader, right now, between the Tigers and Gators if he were to leave.

So yes, like we've reported before, Kiffin knows the landscape of Gainesville and has vetted the situation multiple times in the past. This is why a decision about Florida will not come down to the obvious variables, because of his previous vetting.

Would Kiffin Coach Ole Miss In The Playoff?

Right now, as Lane Kiffin continues to deflect the attention being pointed his way from both Ole Miss and Florida fans, it's a valid question to ask how much longer this can go on. Would he be gently forced out the door before the college football playoff started if AD Keith Carter got a whiff that he is going to accept the Florida job?

You cannot have a coach roaming the sidelines of one team, knowing he's leaving for another job once the final whistle blows in the 2025 season. This isn’t some offensive coordinator hanging around before taking over as the head coach at another school.

And for the folks out there that are being naive by saying that maybe Florida hasn't officially offered him the job, please save yourself from overthinking this situation. This isn't the first time Kiffin has pondered about life in Gainesville.

‘We Want Lane’: Florida Rumors Continue As Lane Kiffin Doesn’t Shut Down Talk Of Leaving Ole Miss For Gators

Does anyone remember last season when Billy Napier was hanging on by a thread, with boosters wanting to make a move but Scott Stricklin standing firm that he wasn't going to fire him? Do you know who the boosters were gauging interest of behind the scenes to see if he'd take the job if it opens?

Yea, that was Lane Kiffin, who was also gunning for the job when Billy Napier was initially hired by Florida. So, I don't think he needs to discuss the situation in Gainesville with prominent boosters to get a gauge on life in the swamp.

Right now, and Lane Kiffin can act as if he doesn't want to discuss it during the season, both Florida and Ole Miss are waiting for decisions regarding two different prices of imaginary paper. The one in Oxford is a new contract to make him one of the highest paid coaches in college football.

The other one is the exact same thing, but as the Gators head coach.

Virginia Tech Is Waiting On A Decision From James Franklin

While his phone keeps receiving calls from Blacksburg area codes, the former Penn State head coach is mulling a decision on whether to pick up the phone for a final time to give his answer.

For the past few weeks, Virginia Tech and James Franklin have been discussing what life would look like in the ACC. Is he fully interested in taking the Hokies job? Sure he is. But that doesn't mean Franklin isn't waiting to see how a few dominoes fall across college football in the process.

Whether it's Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas or even the potential for Florida State to open, Franklin has some leverage that agent Jimmy Sexton can use.

Unfortunately, just like what's happening at Ole Miss, the Hokies don't have a lot of time to sit around and wait for Franklin to officially say ‘Yes’ to accepting the job.

Sources across the industry feel as though he will take the job, but the clock is ticking before the Virginia Tech athletic department has to move on from Plan A, and start discussing a contract offer with others.

We are officially living in the craziest times, with NIL and the transfer portal adding to the hysteria.

Two coaches, who have big decisions to make in the very near future. This has turned into a soap opera that could end in dramatic fashion, with one coach potentially not on the sidelines for his opening game of the playoff.

Welcome to the chaos that is college football.