‘We Want Lane’: Florida Rumors Continue As Lane Kiffin Doesn’t Shut Down Talk Of Leaving Ole Miss For Gators

As Lane Kiffin leads Ole Miss toward a playoff berth, rumors swirl that Florida is making a strong push to lure the Rebels coach to Gainesville.

Over in Oxford, as Georgia was destroying Texas, it was Ole Miss fans who were chanting ‘We Want Lane’ in response to the overwhelming rumors that Lane Kiffin could potentially take the Florida job in the near future.

There was a massive storyline that was brewing between the Florida Gators and Ole Miss heading into their showdown on Saturday night, in which the Rebels finally put away the Gators in the final minutes.

Was Lane Kiffin going to leave Oxford for Gainesville after the season ended? For all the smoke coming out of Florida over the past week, with Kiffin having a contract extension waiting for him to sign in AD Keith Carter's office, the Ole Miss coach hasn't done much to quiet the conversation.

Lane Kiffin Faces Tough Questions Following Florida Win

For the past two weeks, multiple sources have told OutKick that Florida was making a full-court press on Lane Kiffin, with boosters making it known to agent Jimmy Sexton that they were ready to fund his future. That includes both his annual contract, and the NIL funds that will be needed to put together a competitive roster in his first year.

Lane Kiffin was asked postgame if he expected to be the coach at Ole Miss next season.

"I love what we're doing here. Today was awesome. I don't talk about that stuff. Right now, to talk about that stuff would be disrespectful to our players and how they played today," Kiffin said postgame.

Nobody in their right mind thought Lane Kiffin would openly discuss what he was thinking about the future, but he sure as heck did not calm down the chatter surrounding him potentially leaving.

When asked about his emotions today regarding Ole Miss playing Florida, Kiffin continued to downplay the entire situation, even throwing out a joke around Ole Miss stadium officials playing Tom Petty over the loudspeakers.

"We probably played their song because we beat them," Lane said following the win.

As the week continued, the chatter only intensified, as the game drew closer. I think it's fair to say that there are people with ties to the Florida football program who are either convinced he's heading south, or they are trying to stir the pot.

Either way, as Ole Miss essentially clinched a spot in the college football playoff, with a bye-week ahead before playing Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, the conversation isn't dying down anytime soon.

As for his team, Kiffin mentioned that he believed his team is currently in the "Good Old Days" right now, which just proved that he's certainly a fan of ‘Andy Benard' from ‘The Office’.

The Rumors Aren't Going Away, And Ole Miss Is Getting Antsy

Although fans showed up tonight against the Gators, there has been a tense feeling around the Ole Miss community for weeks now. It had to feel weird to see Kiffin coaching against the team he could potentially be leading after the new year.

Multiple sources have told OutKick that if Ole Miss gets the feeling before the playoff begins that Kiffin will be leaving for Florida, the athletic department could have to make a decision that he will not coach the team.

They want a decision, though they respect his emotions of needing time to think about his future. I know, it's a weird situation.

The problem for Ole Miss administrators is that while other teams like Auburn, Arkansas, Virginia Tech and Penn State could start filling their vacancies, if Florida is sitting around without hiring a coach, it will not be hard to decipher what's going on.

Kiffin has let it be known that he would like to have the opportunity to think about his future once the Rebels' season ends, but if Florida continues stirring the pot through boosters, this could put Ole Miss in a very bad spot.

Well, the timeline really doesn't benefit anyone, given the Rebels could potentially now play in their first postseason game on December 19 or 20, at the earliest. IF things get even crazier in the SEC, with Alabama losing to Oklahoma on Saturday, there is a scenario where Ole Miss would not play until January 1.

This is why the situation has gotten so uncomfortable for the folks at Ole Miss, and why there is a chance Kiffin would not coach Ole Miss in the playoff if a new deal is not signed.

Now that the bye-week has arrived, the conversations will only intensify, given that Kiffin did not squash them tonight.

While nobody expected him to profess his commitment to Ole Miss in 2026, the sports talk radio shows in the State of Mississippi are about to have a pretty entertaining week.