Despite Historic Season, Ole Miss Fans Are Growing Tired Of Lane Kiffin's Antics

It's the daytime soap opera no one wants to watch yet can't look away from.

On the last episode of "As The Lane Turns."

In all seriousness, folks, as I've said before, this Lane Kiffin saga is getting out of control.

It seemed like everything was coming to a head in the lead up to last night's thrilling, back-and-forth struggle between top-ten Ole Miss and coach-less Florida.

Even the pregame antics from Gator fans suggested that Saturday night leading into Sunday morning would be "crap or get off the pot" time for Kiffin and company.

But, as the calendar flipped to The Lord's Day and the hours ticked by, neither program nor Kiffin had reached a conclusion.

And, despite Ole Miss's historic run to the College Football Playoff, Rebels fans are growing increasingly tired of their current head coach's antics.

Now look, I know message board comments and posts on social media aren't exactly representative of public opinion at large, but you can definitely feel the tension brewing amongst the fanbase as we inch closer and closer to the postseason without an answer from Kiffin.

And you know what? I totally get it.

He's not even my team's coach (though I hope that changes soon), and I'm even getting a little worn down by the constant teasing and flirtation.

I can't imagine how Rebels fans feel.

Here they sit, on the precipice of one of the greatest seasons in their modern history, and instead of worrying about seeding or championship aspirations, they have to ward off rumors of the best coach they've ever had taking his ball and going elsewhere.

And it's not just the fans, either.

There are rumors from message board moderators that the Ole Miss athletic department and high-end boosters are starting to get antsy, demanding Kiffin give them an answer before their season wraps up in two weeks.

Whether this is true or not, or if Kiffin even goes anywhere at all, remains to be seen.

But the truth is this: Lane Kiffin could end all this speculation with a simple statement and a stroke of the pen, but he continues not to.

For what reason, I don't know, but suffice it to say, his fans are growing impatient, and they have every right to do so.

Tune in for the next exciting episode of "As The Lane Turns." Have a pleasant afternoon, everyone.