You Won't Believe How Much This Card Of Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Sold For

If you had nearly $13 million lying around (wouldn’t that be nice) how would you spend it?

I’d probably pay off some debt, buy a bunch of clothes I didn’t need, a first-class trip to Italy (maybe a few) and a private chef.

(Seriously, how cool would it be to never have to cook again? That would make life so much easier).

Anyway…all that is to say that I most definitely would not spend all of it in one place or on one thing. But someone decided to take that much money and spend it on one - that’s right, one - trading card .

According to Heritage Auctions (which sold the card in question), the 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs Jordan & Bryant card sold for a jaw-dropping $12.932 million on Saturday night.

Chris Ivy, Heritage's director of sports auctions, noted that the previous owner had waited a decade to sell it. His patience evidently paid off - in a big way.

"The pre-auction estimate was $6 million-plus, so sometimes if a piece is unique like this, it's really beneficial to let it have its day," Ivy said . "[Where] you can have new collectors come out of the woodwork or people willing to participate and pay more."

Unsurprisingly, this is now the most expensive trading card ever . It eclipsed the $12.6 million paid in 2022 for a mint-condition 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card and the $6.6 million price for a Honus Wagner card in 2021.



I wouldn’t have dropped that much on a card, even if it's of two of the baddest dudes to ever play the game. But if the anonymous buyer is happy with his purchase, that’s all that matters.

He just better make sure he puts that in a really safe place.