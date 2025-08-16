Matt Strahm Gives Incredible And Hilarious Pitch For Why You Should Invest In Pokémon Cards

Did you ever go through a card collecting phase as a kid? I most certainly did.

I’ve been an MLB fan forever, so I was somewhat obligated to collect trading cards . Each time I walked by them at a store, I’d use whatever meager amount of money I had earned in my allowance and buy what I could.

For most of us, that phase dies out after a few years. But for Philadelphia Phillies reliever Matt Strahm, it’s become a hobby in his adulthood - just primarily with Pokémon cards.

Strahm, who is 33, held an interview with Tyler Boronski in which he revealed that he’s heavily invested in Pokémon, and that he prefers them over baseball cards. Frankly, it makes sense: baseball is his life, so it's nice to get a mental break from it with your hobbies.

But why is he adamant about investing in that memorabilia, and why does he tell others to get on the train? Strahm gave a hilarious reason.

"People always ask me when they're getting into cards, for an investment, what would you invest in. I always tell them Pokémon is the safest investment," Strahm said. "They look at me like I have a third eye, and I go, 'Pikachu is not gonna tear his ACL and miss the whole season. Charizard is not gonna get a DUI driving home.' That's not gonna happen."

Can’t argue with that logic!

Strahm has a point. Whether it's because of injuries, off-the-field troubles, or players not living up to their projected potential, the value of any sports trading card is incredibly volatile. But because Pokémon don’t deal with those issues, their value largely won’t change.

I’ve been looking to get back into card collecting recently, and given Strahm’s convincing pitch for this niche (no pun intended), I might just follow suit.