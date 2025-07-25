Rare Caitlin Clark Rookie Card Sells For Mind-Blowing Price At Auction

The Logowoman card sold for well over half a million dollars.

How much would you pay for a Caitlin Clark rookie card? I bet it's not as much as one ambitious fan.

On Thursday night, Fanatics held its Collect’s July Premier Auction, and a 2024 Rookie Royalty WNBA Flawless Logowoman 1/1 card of Clark was up for sale. People already knew winning this highly prized piece of memorabilia would take a gaudy number, since her 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl 1/1 PSA 10 fetched a price of $336,000 in March .

The price of the Logowoman card blew that out of the water.

One aggressive fan won the card with a final price of $660,000, instantly making it the most expensive trading card of a female athlete in history.

If this doesn’t prove she’s the face of the league, I don’t know what does.

The card casing contains a patch of the WNBA logo, including Clark’s autograph and her point total from her inaugural season.

With that mind-boggling number, Clark now has 10 cards that sold for over $100,000 at auction. Additionally, she has 14 cards that sold for a price higher than her entire 2025 WNBA salary of $78,066.

That total will very soon come to 15.

On August 9 , Goldin will put up an Immaculate Logowoman 1/1card of her that has already garnered 17 buyer’s premium bids of $180,000. Given that it's one of the best Clark cards ever made, it could eclipse the mark set by the Flawless card that was just sold.

The numbers don’t lie: Clark is one of the most popular female athletes ever. And if you want a premium piece of her merchandise, you had better be willing to pay a small fortune.