You Will Never Guess The NFL QB Who Threw Indiana's Star Receiver His First College Touchdown

Look, I love Indiana. I'm all in. I wanted the title game to be Indiana vs. Miami, and that's what we're getting. I wanted my Dolphins to tank for Fernando Mendoza this season. I'd take a bullet for Cignetti.

This isn't a shot at Indiana. That being said …

Did you know that Hoosiers wide receiver EJ Williams Jr. is not only in his Redshirt Senior + year, whatever that means, but he's been in college football for so long that he used to catch passes from … Trevor Lawrence?!

Trevor Lawrence!

Social media is just now finding out as Indiana continues to pummel every single team they face on national TV, and folks are STUNNED. I don't blame them.

Jarring.

This Is College Football In 2026

Amazing. Do you know when Trevor Lawrence last took a snap in college football? The 2020 COVID season. That was FIVE years ago at this point. Technically, it was six years ago, but whatever. Five is a lot. Five is a LIFETIME in college football. Really, it's a lifetime in any sport.

And Indiana's third-leading receiver started his career with Trevor Lawrence at Clemson? Wild. Again, this isn't an Indiana thing. It's a college football thing. The transfer portal is just insane. I can't even keep up with the rules at this point. Frankly, I don't even know how he's allowed to still be playing.

Williams started his college career in 2020. He played TWO more seasons for Clemson. He transferred to Indiana in 2023, and played all season. In 2024, he missed the first three games with a hamstring injury, played Week 4, and then … entered the transfer portal. Two months later, he de-portaled (is that a thing?) and instead took a redshirt year!

Which brings us to this season. This man is 24 years old! Again, I'm not blaming him. I'm not dumping on Indiana. These are the rules. This is the game.

But … when folks online are b*tching and moaning about "grown men playing against boys," this is probably what they're talking about.

Oh well. Miami has plenty of grown men in their trenches, so I assume they'll be just fine.

Game on.