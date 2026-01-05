Their Season Isn't Even Over, But Indiana Is Already Reloading For 2026

It has been discussed several times already, but the transfer portal has been open for less than 72 hours, and there has already been a ton of movement both in and out.

One team that has decided to take full advantage of the opening is a program that may surprise you, seeing that they are one of the last four teams still playing meaningful football.

That's right, Curt Cignetti and his Indiana Hoosiers aren't waiting to see what happens at the conclusion of this season before going into attack mode in the portal.

It's early in the process, for sure, but the Hoosiers already sit at number three in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings, with eight total commits so far.

It isn't just about the quantity, though, as coach Cig and Indiana have reeled in plenty of high-end prospects to keep the talent pipeline alive and well in Bloomington.

Yesterday was the day Indiana really put their foot on the pedal with regard to the portal, though, nabbing two edge rushers, a starting wide receiver, and a starting quarterback to build a foundation toward the 2026 season.

Things started with a bang for Indiana, landing one of the top edge rushers in the portal in Kansas State's Tobi Osunsanmi.

After shoring up their defensive line, it was time to go out and grab a signal caller to fill the shoes of departing Heisman winner, Fernando Mendoza.

By all accounts, the Hoosiers nailed that as well, signing TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, seen by many as a top ten portal option in the country.

Then, coach Cig pulled what I believe to be one of the biggest coups of the transfer portal window so far, reeling in wide receiver Nick Marsh out of Michigan State.

I wrote extensively this weekend about how good of a player Marsh is, and the truth of the matter is that the former Spartan could have gone to any Power 4 program in the country.

Knowing all of that, it's even more impressive that Cignetti was able to land him as a centerpiece to an already spectacular portal class.

I have a feeling Indiana's portal efforts are far from finished, but as it stands right now, you would be hard-pressed to find a more complete class in the nation.

The Hoosiers are addressing every need with lethal efficiency, and should be a force to be reckoned with once again next season, regardless of how these next two weeks go for them.

Anyone who thought Cignetti and Indiana would be a flash in the pan after 2024 is forgiven, we've seen one-hit wonders in college before.

But after this past season coupled with how aggressive they are being in the transfer portal – not to mention they just signed one of their best high school recruiting classes in recent memory – it's safe to say the Hoosiers are here to stay.

Get used to it, Big Ten fans. The road to winning the conference may now run through Bloomington, and that's a sentence I never thought I would utter in my lifetime.