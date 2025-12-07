Curt Cignetti's Run At Indiana May Make Him The Single Greatest Pure Football Coach In College Football

This guy may end up being the GOAT!

A few days ago, I mentioned that Indiana coach Curt Cignetti should be a shoo-in for the Walter Camp Coach of the Year Award and even opined that if he were to beat Ohio State, they should just name the award after him.

I never thought in a million years the man would actually go and accomplish just that.

Forget naming the award after him. If Coach Cig doesn't take home the hardware after that performance, they should never award a Coach of the Year ever again.

I'm being dead serious.

I may have undersold just how impressive Cignetti's run at Indiana has been.

The Hoosiers have an absolutely morbid history of losing, so much so that their first 11-win season in school history came last year, and their first 12-win season came this year, both courtesy of Coach Cig.

The roster was absolutely devoid of Power 4 talent when he got there almost two years ago to the day, and the crazy part is that Indiana is still one of the lowest rated rosters from a talent perspective among power conference teams.

To put it in perspective, when using the 247Sports Team Talent Composite, the Hoosiers rank dead-last in the Big Ten when it comes to their talent profile.

For Christ's sake, Rutgers is ahead of them.

RUTGERS!

The fact that Cignetti was able to guide this team to an undefeated season in one of if not the toughest conference in America is utterly insane.

His win against Ohio State – the most talented team in the conference mind you – would be akin to a bunch of undrafted free agents and practice squad teams taking down the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Indiana winning the Big Ten this year is a similar Cinderella story to Leicester City winning the Premier League in the 2015-16 season at 5000-1 odds.

What I'm trying to say is this: Curt Cignetti may be the single greatest pure football coach we have ever seen in the sport.

Some coaches like Saban, Smart, Meyer, Dabo, etc. may be better program builders, but in a one-game scenario, it's hard to argue anyone is topping Coach Cig.

Indiana fans better thank every lucky star they can find that this man chose to stick around Bloomington, because there may not be a finer coach in all the land.