Three Under-The-Radar Transfer Prospects You NEED To Know

The college football transfer portal officially opened yesterday, and, as I discussed a few days ago, it's already started getting out of control.

At the time of writing, there are more than 2,000 players in the portal, which is an insane amount considering it's been open for only about 36 hours. But regardless, there will be plenty of names to familiarize yourself with as a fan.

Everyone knows the heavy hitters that are entering the portal, but for every Sam Leavitt and Cam Coleman, there are plenty of players flying under the radar that will be household names 12 months from now.

No one saw Trinidad Chambliss becoming the story of college football after transferring from Division II Ferris State, so I wanted to identify some players that maybe aren't on the national watchlists that will be big-time players in 2026.

Keep your eye on these three players for the upcoming college football season.

Adam Trick - Edge Rusher, Miami (OH)

Coming out of high school, Adam Trick was a skinny linebacker from Dayton, Ohio who wasn't even ranked in the top 1,500 of prospects on 247Sports.

Flash forward three years, and Trick is a super productive edge rusher who saw plenty of success in his time at Miami (OH).

He isn't one of the most talked-about edge rushing prospects in the portal, sitting just inside the top ten in his position group, but this kid is tenacious and has a motor that doesn't quit.

Some Power 4 school will take a chance on a guy with good upside and great numbers and be pleasantly surprised with what they receive.

I predict Trick will land at an SEC school and could play his way into being a late day-two pick in the draft with a little weight added to his frame.

Nick Marsh - WR, Michigan State

All eyes will be on five-star transfer prospect Cam Coleman when it comes to wide receiver, but a guy who is being incredibly slept on that I think will have a breakout year in 2026 is Nick Marsh.

Marsh is a 6'3", 210lb receiver with the kind of frame and physicality that most Power 4 programs drool over when they picture their ideal X wide receiver.

It's rare that a receiver of Marsh's size is as good after the catch as he is, which adds an extra incentive for some big-time schools to get this kid in the fold quickly.

He has the production to back up his physical traits, putting up back-to-back 600-yard seasons for a frankly abysmal Spartans squad.

Playoff contenders will be falling all over themselves trying to earn a commitment from Marsh, and I wouldn't be shocked to see him ball out for one of college football's big boy programs in 2026.

Emmanuel Oyebadejo - DL, Jacksonville State

Of all the prospects in this year's transfer portal, none have a higher ceiling than Emmanuel Oyebadejo.

The 6'7", 290lb defensive lineman has the length and get-off to play on the edge, while also being strong enough to potentially slide inside.

He hails from across the pond, which might be why he was particularly unheralded as a high school prospect, but he will be very sought after by any coaching staff that does its research.

One person I spoke to that has ties to former and current pro scouts told me Oyebadejo has NFL front offices salivating right now thanks to his physical traits, and that a year of production at a power conference school will see him rocket up draft boards.

Whoever lands the services of Oyebadejo may end up with the best under-the-radar prospect in the 2026 transfer portal cycle.