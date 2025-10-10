Yankees Star Cam Schlittler Buys Into Bruins Fandom After MLB Playoff Exit, Boston Fans Aren't Having It

Cam Schlittler hates Boston, or does he?

Just over a week ago , the 24-year-old rookie sensation (from Walpole, MA) for the New York Yankees pitched eight innings of shutout baseball in an elimination game against the Boston Red Sox. It has been a long time since I’ve seen a Red Sox lineup look that overpowered and incompetent.

After mowing down Boston to help the Yankees win the Wild Card round, Schlittler went on a HEATER against everyone associated with the Sox. He used the lyrics to "Dirty Water" by The Standells," and relished it because some Boston fans allegedly gave his family a hard time before Game 3 .

(Frankly, knowing Boston fans, I believe him).

He also roasted his own family members after the game who remained Sox fans, even after they had enough sportsmanship to congratulate him.

"They'll get over it. Hockey season is coming up, basketball season is coming up. So I'm sure they got other things to distract them," Schlittler said .

See, it's funny he mentions that.

Less than a week after beating the Red Sox, he was the losing pitcher in another elimination game, this time against the Toronto Blue Jays . Life comes at you quickly; now he needs something to distract himself from the boredom and disappointment that comes from an early playoff exit.

And guess what? He’s choosing Boston Bruins hockey to help with that! Heck, he even changed his profile picture to the Bruins’ logo and the banner is a picture of the TD Garden.

My, how the tables have turned! One minute, he was distancing himself from everyone and everything related to Boston, and now he’s all-in on the city’s hockey team when he needs some way to keep himself occupied.

Well, it doesn’t work like that. As far as I’m concerned, Schlittler can go cheer for the Islanders or Rangers and drown in the sorrow that comes with being on a chronically underachieving baseball team. He might be from the Boston area, but after his post-game antics, he’s going to be waiting for acceptance from the sports fanbase for a long time.

Plenty of other Bostonians shared my sentiments after seeing his social media activity.