Yankees Rookie Stuns Red Sox with Masterful Postseason Pitching Debut: REACTIONS

No rookie should be able to do what Cam Schlittler just did.

On the night the Yankees’ season hung in the balance, the 24-year-old right-hander owned the mound at Yankee Stadium, holding the Boston Red Sox scoreless across eight brilliant innings.

He struck out 12 batters, did not issue a single walk, and threw 107 pitches to finish a gem.

For any pitcher, that stat line is extraordinary.

For a rookie, it borders on impossible. This was not only Schlittler’s postseason debut, it was just his 15th career start.

Only months ago, he was grinding in Double-A. On this night, he looked like he had been here all along. And the opponent made the stage even more daunting.

WATCH:

The Red Sox are the Yankees’ oldest and fiercest rival, and this was a winner-take-all Wild Card game. Boston’s hitters, desperate to extend their season, never found an answer.

After his loss, Red Sox manager Alex Cora summed it up when asked about facing Schlittler: "We needed to be perfect tonight. Because he was perfect."

Schlittler was throwing gas from the opening inning through the seventh, still hitting his top velocity even after passing 100 pitches. It was the kind of effort even veterans struggle to match.

The Yankees advanced with a 4–0 win and will now meet the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS. But no matter what comes next, this night belongs to Cam Schlittler.

When Yankees fans needed him most, the rookie delivered one of the most impressive pitching performances in the history of the playoffs.

REACTIONS:

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela