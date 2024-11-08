Wyoming Announces Second Forfeit Against SJSU, Transgender Player Blaire Fleming

The Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball team forfeited its first match against San Jose State last month due to the presence of transgender player Blaire Fleming.

On Friday, the school announced that it would forfeit its second scheduled contest against SJSU, as well.

"The University of Wyoming volleyball team will not play its scheduled conference match at San José State University on Thursday, November 14," the school wrote in a statement on its official athletics website.

"Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit and a loss for Wyoming."

Wyoming joins Boise State as Mountain West conference teams that forfeited two matches against San Jose State this season.

Nevada and Utah State also forfeited their matches against the Spartans, but only had one scheduled regular season match.

This was a big loss for the Cowgirls to take because they are currently seventh in the Mountain West conference standings.

Only the top six teams in the regular season advance to the conference tournament, where the winner receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Despite the repercussions, the team and school decided to put the safety of its women's volleyball team – and fairness in women's sports – above trying to compete for a Mountain West Championship.

That's a commendable position for them to take, just as it was for Boise State, Nevada and Utah State.

RELATED: San Jose State Asked Utah State & Boise State For Money Over Forfeited Volleyball Matches

While Nevada is unlikely to reach the conference tournament, Utah State and Boise State are in fourth and sixth place, respectively.

If the season ended today, both schools would be invited to the Mountain West tournament.

Would they choose to forfeit a conference tournament match – should one occur – against San Jose State and Blaire Fleming, which would end their seasons?

We don't know that right now, but the possibility is out there.