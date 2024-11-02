Boise State Forfeiting Second Match Against SJSU, Transgender Blaire Fleming

The Boise State women's volleyball team has already informed San Jose State that it plans to forfeit the second match between the two schools scheduled for November 21, OutKick has learned.

As OutKick's Alejandro Avila exclusively reported in September, the Broncos were the first Mountain West school to forfeit a match against the Spartans due to the presence of transgender player Blaire Fleming.

Since then, three conference opponents have followed suit: Wyoming, Utah State and Nevada.

There were questions, though, whether teams scheduled to face SJSU twice would forfeit both matches, especially given the tight race in the Mountain West.

The answer for Boise State is yes. Despite directly harming its chances of reaching the conference tournament, the Broncos are not willing to face San Jose State and Blaire Fleming.

A San Jose State spokesperson told OutKick that they received a statement from Boise State on Friday.

"Boise State volleyball will not play its scheduled home match on Thursday, Nov. 21, against San José State. Per Mountain West Conference policy, the Conference will record the match as a forfeit for Boise State," the statement read.

Among the teams that forfeited against San Jose State, only Boise State and Wyoming were scheduled to play the Spartans twice.

As of now, the match between Wyoming and San Jose scheduled for November 14 in San Jose is still on.

RELATED: San Jose State Asked Utah State & Boise State For Money Over Forfeited Volleyball Matches

It's hard to overstate what the forfeit means for Boise State. After beating Nevada on Saturday, the Broncos moved to 7-6 in Mountain West play.

They are currently in sixth place in the conference. Only six teams qualify for the Mountain West tournament, which starts on November 27.

Accepting a crucial loss, the second forfeit loss of the season for Boise State, shows how committed the Broncos' team is to standing on the principle of not contesting a match against a biological male, even if it cuts its season short and ends its dreams of reaching the NCAA Division I Volleyball Tournament.