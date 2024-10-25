Nevada Volleyball Officially Forfeits Against San Jose State, Transgender Player Blaire Fleming

The standoff between the University of Nevada women's volleyball players and the school is officially over. Nevada announced that it will forfeit Saturday's match against San Jose State, which has transgender player Blaire Fleming.

As OutKick exclusively reported on Oct. 14, the players of the team announced that they would not compete against a biological male opponent.

"We, the University of Nevada Reno women’s volleyball team, forfeit against San Jose State University and stand united in solidarity with the volleyball teams of Southern Utah University, Boise State University, the University of Wyoming, and Utah State University," the team wrote in a statement to OutKick.

While Nevada was the fifth school to cancel a match against San Jose State, they were the first to specifically cite fairness in women's sports.

"We demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld. We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes," the players' statement continued.

Despite the players announcement, the school maintained that it would not cancel the match.

"On Oct. 13, 2024, the majority of members of the University of Nevada, Reno women’s volleyball team sent a statement to the University advising the institution that they were forfeiting its scheduled match with San Jose State University on Oct. 26, 2024," a University of Nevada spokesperson wrote to OutKick in an email on Oct. 14.

"The players’ decision and statement were made independently, and without consultation with the University or the athletic department. The players’ decision also does not represent the position of the University.

"The University intends to move forward with the match as scheduled, and the players may choose not to participate in the match on the day of the contest. No players will be subject to any team disciplinary action for their decision not to participate in the match."

Earlier this week, Nevada and San Jose State announced in a joint statement that the match would be moved from Reno (Nevada's campus) to San Jose State's campus.

That, seemingly, paved the way for Nevada to forfeit the match and for San Jose State to be granted a victory without having to travel to Reno.

On Thursday, the Nevada women's volleyball team traveled to Fresno State to take on the Bulldogs. They lost, 3-2.

According to OutKick sources, Nevada provided two buses for players. One bus was destined for San Jose State, for players who wanted to play against the Spartans and Blaire Fleming.

The other bus was destined for Reno, to take the women home. The players elected to go back to Reno.

Because of that, the school officially announced on Friday that they would not play the match against San Jose State.

"Due to not having enough players to compete, the University of Nevada women's volleyball team will not play its scheduled Mountain West Conference match at San José State on Saturday, Oct. 26," the school said in a statement.

That makes a forfeit loss for Nevada and a win for SJSU. This is the fourth conference game that San Jose State has won due to forfeit, so far. UNR joined Boise State , Wyoming and Utah State.

Instead of playing the match on Saturday, the women of the Nevada team will hold a rally to demand fairness in women's sports.

Riley Gaines, host of the OutKick podcast "Gaines for Girls" and one of the most influential pro-woman voices in the country, plans to speak at the rally.

San Jose State is next scheduled to play at home against Air Force on Halloween night.