BREAKING: San Jose State-Nevada Volleyball Match Moved To SJSU Campus

The University of Nevada and San Jose State released a joint statement on Tuesday that says the scheduled women's volleyball match between the two schools on Saturday is being moved from Nevada to California.

"The Mountain West Conference women’s volleyball match between Nevada and San José State University scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, has been moved from Reno, Nevada, to San José, California," the joint statement sent to OutKick said.

"The decision to move the location of the match has been made in the best interest of both programs and the well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, athletic staff and spectators. The decision has been made with the approval of the Mountain West Conference."

Of course, the big story surrounding this match is the Nevada women's volleyball team voting to forfeit due to the presence of transgender player Blaire Fleming.

"We, the University of Nevada Reno women’s volleyball team, forfeit against San Jose State University and stand united in solidarity with the volleyball teams of Southern Utah University, Boise State University, the University of Wyoming, and Utah State University," the team wrote in an exclusive statement to OutKick on Oct. 14.

"We demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld. We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes."

Later that day, Nevada sent out its own statement, saying that it "intends to move forward with the match as scheduled" and "the players’ decision does not represent the position of the University."

"The University intends to move forward with the match as scheduled, and the players may choose not to participate in the match on the day of the contest. No players will be subject to any team disciplinary action for their decision not to participate in the match," the statement read, in part.

That put both schools in a very precarious situation.

OutKick previously reached out to the Mountain West Conference to ask if San Jose State had to travel to Nevada to accept a forfeit victory if the Nevada players chose not to play.

The conference confirmed that, yes, the SJSU team would need to attend the match in order to receive a win.

By moving the game to the San Jose State campus, Blaire Fleming and the Spartans will no longer have to travel across state lines, should the Nevada players choose not to play.

Sources have told OutKick that the Wolfpack women indeed plan to move forward with their decision to forfeit the match.