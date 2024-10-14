BREAKING: University Of Nevada Says Forfeit Against SJSU 'Does Not Represent Position' Of School

As OutKick reported exclusively earlier Monday, the women of the University of Nevada volleyball team held a vote and decided to forfeit their upcoming match against San Jose State and transgender player Blaire Fleming.

However, in a new statement to OutKick, the University says that it "intends to move forward with the match as scheduled" and that the players' decision "does not represent the position of the University."

"On Oct. 13, 2024, the majority of members of the University of Nevada, Reno women’s volleyball team sent a statement to the University advising the institution that they were forfeiting its scheduled match with San Jose State University on Oct. 26, 2024," a University of Nevada spokesperson wrote to OutKick in an email.

"The players’ decision and statement were made independently, and without consultation with the University or the athletic department. The players’ decision also does not represent the position of the University.

"The University and its athletic programs are governed by the Nevada Constitution and Nevada law, which strictly protect equality of rights under the law, and that equality of rights shall not be denied or abridged by this state or any of its subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.

"The University is also governed by federal law as well as the rules and regulations of the NCAA and the Mountain West Conference, which include providing competition in an inclusive and supportive environment.

"The University intends to move forward with the match as scheduled, and the players may choose not to participate in the match on the day of the contest. No players will be subject to any team disciplinary action for their decision not to participate in the match."

It will be interesting to see if San Jose State decides to travel to this match knowing that the players intend to forfeit.

Or, if this statement by the school is an attempt to force the Nevada volleyball team into competing even though the players have made their intentions clear.

Stay with OutKick as we continue to monitor this developing story.